SMS, crime scorecards, passport seizure - UK takes strong stand against drug use

While the world is trying to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Boris Johnson’s government is preparing to fight against the raging drug problem.

On Monday, UK home secretary Priti Patel labelled the increasing drugs problem as a "scourge on our society". So, in a bid to make sure that the problem can be eradicated, the UK government has decided to come up with a plan against drug crime.

The UK government has come up with a 10-year plan against the increasing drug crime, through which they hope to take on kingpins.

As per the new plan, government officials will start publishing 'crime scorecards' that have been designed to identify and tackle the weaknesses and offences.

In addition to this, drug testing will be expanded throughout the country. To make sure that students are warned against drug usage from the start, the government will also be launching advertising campaigns. Posters warning students about the harm that drugs cause to the body will be posted across campuses.

One of the most interesting steps being taken is that the government will be sending a text message to middle-class drug users. In this, the police will start contacting the people whose names are found on the phones of drug dealers. The police officers will then start sending warning messages to these users, as per Daily Mail report.

Repeat offenders might also be out on home curfew, as per Home Secretary Priti Patel. In addition to this, officials will also be allowed to seize driving licenses and passports of offenders.

"Drugs are a major driver of crime. Abusers steal to fuel their habit and the substances are a major factor in murder and other violent offences," she said.