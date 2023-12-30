Top 10 world news: Modi in Ayodhya ahead of temple consecration, Russia shaken by Belogrod strike, and more

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the temple town of Ayodhya in northern India and inaugurated an airport and a revamped railway station. Russia claimed a major strike by Ukraine that stoked Moscow to call for a UN Security Council meeting. Besides, today was Rudyard Kipling's 158th birth anniversary.

Modi in Ayodhya pitches India’s rich cultural heritage as foundation for economic prosperity



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the holy town of Ayodhya on Saturday (Dec 30) to open fresh transport links in a 'historic' massive revamp of Hinduism's major pilgrimage centre.



A deadly missile strike by Ukraine on the Russian city of Belgorod claimed the lives of at least 14 people and wounded 108 others, Russia's emergencies ministry said Saturday (Dec 30).



Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's nomination was rejected from the two National Assembly constituencies in Mianwali and Lahore. The elections in Pakistan are scheduled to be held in February.

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is set to represent India at the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Uganda's capital Kampala next month. Scheduled from January 17th to 20th, 2024, the 19th edition of the NAM summit will be preceded by a crucial foreign ministerial meeting from 15th January.





In his annual New Year address to the Indian leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised New Delhi's chairmanship of the G20, and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits this year. India led both groupings and organised the in-person G20 summit in Delhi in September and the virtual SCO summit in July.



On first flight to India’s temple city of Ayodhya, IndiGo captain greets passengers with ‘Jai Shree Ram’



On the first flight which was bound for Ayodhya's newly-inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport from India's capital New Delhi, a special announcement was made by the captain for the passengers.



Flooded tunnels near London disrupt Eurostar train services, thousands of passengers stranded





Flooding in a railway tunnel near London forced the cancellation of more than a dozen trains linking Britain with the European mainland early on Saturday, international rail operator Eurostar said.

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur was injured on Saturday, December 30 while batting during a net session. Thakur was hit on shoulder when he was taking throwdowns and the extent of seriousness of the injury is yet to be determined. The all-rounder will undergo scans if required. The developments were first reported by the news agency PTI.