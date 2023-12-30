India all-rounder Shardul Thakur injures shoulder during net session

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur was injured on Saturday, December 30 while batting during a net session. Thakur was hit on shoulder when he was taking throwdowns and the extent of seriousness of the injury is yet to be determined. The all-rounder will undergo scans if required. The developments were first reported by the news agency PTI.

Thakur was attended by the physio immediately after being hit but continued to bat after that. He, however, didn't bowl in the session. Once he was done with batting, the physio put an ice pack and sling on Thakur's shoulder afterwards.

The all-rounder had played the first Test which India lost by an innings and 32 runs but had a below par performance of his own. He scored handy 24 runs in the first innings but mustered just 2 runs in the second.

As for bowling, his main suit, he returned the figures of 19-2-101-1 in the only innings. It is yet to be known if he'll play in the next Test which starts on January 3, 2024.

Coetzee ruled out of second Test

South Africa have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the second Test match against India as star bowler Gerald Coetzee was ruled out due to pelvic inflammation. The second Test set to start on Wednesday (January 3) in Cape Town will see the Proteas star sit on the sidelines as they lead the series 1-0.

The injury also puts doubts on his involvement in the SA20 scheduled to begin on January 10. He was recently bought by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League auctions for $600, 000.