LIVE TV
ugc_banner

‘Wasn’t enough evidence to give Rizwan out,’ says Pak director of cricket Hafeez after loss vs AUS in 2nd Test

Melbourne, AustraliaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 30, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
main img

Mohammad Rizwan batting during second Test vs Aus at MCG (Source: @TheRealPCB) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Hafeez though agreed that Pakistan made some mistakes in the game, he was of opinion that it was inconsistent umpiring and technology curse that cost them the game.

Pakistan director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez said that there was not enough conclusive evidence to turn the on-field not out decision of Mohammad Rizwan on day 4 of second Test against Australia. Pakistan were in commanding position at that time with 98 runs required to win and five wickets in hand. 

Once Rizwan was dismissed, Pakistan suffered a collapse and lost rest of the wickets for just 18 runs and lost the Test by 79 runs as Australia took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in three-match series. 

"I spoke to [Rizwan] and he's a very honest person. He said he did not even feel that it touched anywhere near the gloves. And what we saw, there should be conclusive evidence to reverse the decision of the umpire. That's what I know. The umpire gave it not out and there was no conclusive kind of evidence where the decision has to be turned over," said Hafeez at the post-match conference.

trending now

Hafeez though agreed that Pakistan made some mistakes in the game, he was of opinion that it was inconsistent umpiring and technology curse that cost them the game.

"We made some mistakes as a team, we will take that, we will address those things, but at the same time I believe inconsistent umpiring and technology curse [has] really given us the result which should have been different," he said.

"Technology, I'm in favour of that, but [only] if it's giving you benefit," Hafeez said. "But if it's bringing some doubts and bringing some curse into the game, it should not be accepted by anyone."

"Sometimes the technology brings some decisions which obviously, as a human we don't understand."

"The ball hitting the stump is always out. Why is it umpire's call? I never understand that. So I think there are a lot of areas that need to be addressed for the betterment of cricket in general. I think technology is something that is taking away from the instinct of the game."

The final match of the series will be played from January 3, 3024 in Sydney.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Gerald Coetzee ruled out of Cape Town contest with pelvic inflammation

AUS vs PAK: Cummins brushes off Mohammad Hafeez’s claim after MCG win, says ‘ahh... cool. They played well’

Andrew McDonald hints at Cameron Green as David Warner replacement, says 'all options will be considered'