‘Wasn’t enough evidence to give Rizwan out,’ says Pak director of cricket Hafeez after loss vs AUS in 2nd Test

Pakistan director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez said that there was not enough conclusive evidence to turn the on-field not out decision of Mohammad Rizwan on day 4 of second Test against Australia. Pakistan were in commanding position at that time with 98 runs required to win and five wickets in hand.

Once Rizwan was dismissed, Pakistan suffered a collapse and lost rest of the wickets for just 18 runs and lost the Test by 79 runs as Australia took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in three-match series.

"I spoke to [Rizwan] and he's a very honest person. He said he did not even feel that it touched anywhere near the gloves. And what we saw, there should be conclusive evidence to reverse the decision of the umpire. That's what I know. The umpire gave it not out and there was no conclusive kind of evidence where the decision has to be turned over," said Hafeez at the post-match conference.

Hafeez though agreed that Pakistan made some mistakes in the game, he was of opinion that it was inconsistent umpiring and technology curse that cost them the game.

"We made some mistakes as a team, we will take that, we will address those things, but at the same time I believe inconsistent umpiring and technology curse [has] really given us the result which should have been different," he said.

"Technology, I'm in favour of that, but [only] if it's giving you benefit," Hafeez said. "But if it's bringing some doubts and bringing some curse into the game, it should not be accepted by anyone."

"Sometimes the technology brings some decisions which obviously, as a human we don't understand."

"The ball hitting the stump is always out. Why is it umpire's call? I never understand that. So I think there are a lot of areas that need to be addressed for the betterment of cricket in general. I think technology is something that is taking away from the instinct of the game."