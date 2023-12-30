LIVE TV
ugc_banner

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Gerald Coetzee ruled out of Cape Town contest with pelvic inflammation

Cape Town, South AfricaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Dec 30, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
main img

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Gerald Coetzee ruled out of Cape Town contest with pelvic inflammation Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The second Test set to take place on Wednesday (January 3) in Cape Town will see Gerald Coetzee sit on the sidelines as they lead the series 1-0. Coetzee scalped one wicket in the first Test and joins captain Temba Bavuma to miss the Cape Town affair. With Coetzee in the team, South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion.

South Africa have been dealt a huge blow in preparations for the second Test match against India as star bowler Gerald Coetzee was ruled out due to pelvic inflammation. The second Test set to take place on Wednesday (January 3) in Cape Town will see the Proteas star sit on the sidelines as they lead the series 1-0. Coetzee scalped one wicket in the first Test and joins captain Temba Bavuma to miss the Cape Town affair. With Coetzee in the team, South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion.

More to Follow…

author

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

RELATED

All you need to know about Australian Open 2024 including defending live streaming, prize money

AUS vs PAK: Cummins brushes off Mohammad Hafeez’s claim after MCG win, says ‘ahh... cool. They played well’

Andrew McDonald hints at Cameron Green as David Warner replacement, says 'all options will be considered'