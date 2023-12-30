SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Gerald Coetzee ruled out of Cape Town contest with pelvic inflammation

South Africa have been dealt a huge blow in preparations for the second Test match against India as star bowler Gerald Coetzee was ruled out due to pelvic inflammation. The second Test set to take place on Wednesday (January 3) in Cape Town will see the Proteas star sit on the sidelines as they lead the series 1-0. Coetzee scalped one wicket in the first Test and joins captain Temba Bavuma to miss the Cape Town affair. With Coetzee in the team, South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion.