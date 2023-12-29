ICC slaps India with point-deduction for slow over-rate in Centurion Test; Shami’s replacement named

ICC slaps the Indian Cricket Team with a two-point deduction and 10% of the match fee for the slow over-rate during the recently concluded Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. Rohit Sharma-led India Team suffered an embarrassing inning and a 32-run defeat at the SuperSport Park, the game that ended inside three days.

Per the ICC statement, India captain Rohit pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the punishment.

"India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," stated ICC in their statement.

Following these sanctions, India’s stance on the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle altered, with them slipping to the sixth position (just behind Australia) with a PCT of 38.39 (dropped from 44.44). They were earlier fifth on the WTC points table with 16 points. India is scheduled to play one more Test (New Year’s Test in Cape Town starting January 3).

Shami’s replacement named

After the end of the first Test, the BCCI, on Friday, announced seamer Avesh Khan as Mohammed Shami’s replacement for the second game.

The uncapped seamer was part of the India-A squad and is currently playing the second four-day warm-up game in Benoni, having picked a five-for on day three. Avesh was part of the three-match ODI series, which ended 1-1.

Before the warm-up match, Avesh had played 38 first-class games, picking 149 wickets at an impressive average of 22.65. The India bowler was Madhya Pradesh’s highest wicket-taker (38 scalps) in the Ranji Trophy season.