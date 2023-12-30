LIVE TV
Pakistan: Imran Khan’s election nomination rejected from two constituencies

WION Web Team
IslamabadEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 30, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
Back in May, Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case. His arrest at the time triggered massive nationwide protests, during which dozens of military installations and government buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or torched during the riots. Photograph:(Others)

The elections in Pakistan are scheduled to be held in February.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's nomination was rejected from the two National Assembly constituencies in Mianwali and Lahore. The elections in Pakistan are scheduled to be held in February. 

The 71-year-old former cricket star has been embroiled in a tangle of political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in April 2022. He has not been seen in public since he was jailed for three years in August for unlawfully selling state gifts while in office from 2018 to 2022.

Imran Khan has been disqualified from contesting the national elections scheduled for Feb. 8 because of the corruption conviction, but he nevertheless filed nomination papers for the elections on Friday, his media team said.

In a list of rejected candidates from Lahore, the Election Commission of Pakistan said Imran Khan's nomination was rejected because he was not a registered voter of the constituency and because he is "convicted by the court of law and has been disqualified".

His media team said the commission had also rejected his nomination to contest the elections from his hometown, Mianwali.

Imran Khan, who is widely seen as the country's most popular leader, says he is being targeted by the powerful military, which wants to keep him out of the polls. The military denies the charge.

Pakistan's Supreme Court granted Imran Khan bail in a case related to a leak of state secrets last Friday, a day after a high court refused to suspend his disqualification from contesting the elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

