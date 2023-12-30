Pakistan: Imran Khan’s election nomination rejected from two constituencies

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's nomination was rejected from the two National Assembly constituencies in Mianwali and Lahore. The elections in Pakistan are scheduled to be held in February.

Almost 90% of the nomination papers of PTI's important leaders including Imran Khan were rejected, 100% of the nomination papers of other parties were accepted.



ROs, police, caretakers and ECP have played the role of facilitators for Nawaz Sharif in the first phase of elections… — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 30, 2023 ×

The 71-year-old former cricket star has been embroiled in a tangle of political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in April 2022. He has not been seen in public since he was jailed for three years in August for unlawfully selling state gifts while in office from 2018 to 2022.