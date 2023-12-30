Exclusive: EAM Jaishankar to represent India at Uganda NAM Summit in January 2024

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is set to represent India at the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Uganda's capital Kampala next month. Scheduled from January 17th to 20th, 2024, the 19th edition of the NAM summit will be preceded by a crucial foreign ministerial meeting from 15th January.

Additionally, the African country will host the Third South Summits and G77 meeting from January 21st to 23rd.

At the 2019 NAM summit in Azerbaijan, and the 2016 NAM Venezuela summits, India was represented at the Vice President level. This will be External Affairs Minister's 2nd visit to the country in a year. He was in the country in April 2023 as well during which he inaugurated the first foreign campus of India's National Forensic Science University (NFSU). Located in Uganda's Jinja, the focus of the Indian government is to build capacity in Africa. Remember, this year, India also opened the campus of IIT Madras in Tanzania's Zanzibar.

Kampala 2024 NAM summit: What will it be about?

When the details of the summit, including the dates were announced in November, Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni said that the "summit will provide a platform for global cooperation and solidarity and for advancing our common goals. Uganda is prepared to showcase its hospitality and contribute to a successful summit". The summit will take place at Speke Resort Munyonyo convention centre.

Uganda will be the chair of the NAM grouping from 2024-2027. The African country was chosen to host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit on October 19, 2019, during the meeting held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It's worth mentioning that Uganda President Museveni declared that no Covid tests will be conducted during the NAM summit. He stated, "After consulting with certain NAM stakeholders, we discovered that some of the delegates prefer not to have their DNA exposed."

Initially established during the Cold War to represent the interests of developing nations and countries who did not want to be part of any Western or soviet bloc, NAM has redefined its mission post-1991.

With the geopolitical landscape witnessing a notable shift, the movement is steering its focus toward fostering South-South cooperation, providing a platform for nations to collaborate independently of traditional alliances. India is one of the founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement and hosted the 7th NAM Summit in 1983 in New Delhi.