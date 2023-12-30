Modi in Ayodhya pitches India’s rich cultural heritage as foundation for economic prosperity

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the holy town of Ayodhya on Saturday (Dec 30) to open fresh transport links in a 'historic' massive revamp of Hinduism's major pilgrimage centre.

The grand Ram temple is set to be consecrated on January 22 at the spot where one of Hinduism's principal deities Lord Ram was born.

Millions are expected to visit the temple each year and its construction was a longstanding pledge of PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Today, if any country in the world wants to reach great heights, it has to take care of its legacy," Modi told an audience of thousands at a city rally.

"This is the new India that will both preserve its culture and focus on economic growth."

Modi requests people to stay home on day of temple consecration

Huge crowds turned out to witness Modi's procession through Ayodhya, formally opening a new airport as well as upgraded road and rail services, including the country's premium Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित पुनर्विकसित अयोध्या धाम जंक्शन का लोकार्पण गर्व से भर देने वाला है। आज जिन नई अमृत भारत और वंदे भारत ट्रेनों की शुरुआत हुई है, उनसे बड़ी संख्या में मेरे परिवारजनों की यात्रा ज्यादा सुगम और सुरक्षित होगी। अमृत भारत ट्रेन में युवाओं के साथ बातचीत ने… pic.twitter.com/ZJ5I5dWl8A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2023 × The Ayodhya temple, standing 50 metres (164 feet) in height and built at an estimated cost of $240 million, has helped buttress his image as a custodian of India's majority faith ahead of the vote.

"It won't be possible for everyone to get here, and for this place to handle the numbers on the day," he told the crowd.

"I appeal to everyone to celebrate it at your home and come to Ayodhya later."

Hindus believe that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya around 7,000 years ago and that a mosque named babri Masjid — which later came to be known as a 'disputed structure' — was built on top of his birthplace during the rule of Mughals in the 16th century.

The 'disputed structure' was torn down by a violent mob in 1992.

Also watch | PM Modi in Ayodhya: PM inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya × In September 2019, the Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and directed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

But for many Hindus, the project is a means of restoring the city to the glory of its depiction in ancient Hindu texts.