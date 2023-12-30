On first flight to India’s temple city of Ayodhya, IndiGo captain greets passengers with ‘Jai Shree Ram’

On the first flight which was bound for Ayodhya's newly-inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport from India's capital New Delhi, a special announcement was made by the captain for the passengers.

The flight had taken off from New Delhi after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport. The flight's captain made a special announcement while welcoming all the passengers before the takeoff.

The captain of the flight Ashutosh Shekhar said, "It's a matter of pride for me that IndiGo has given me the command of this important flight. It's a matter of joy for IndiGo and us. We hope your journey with us is safe and sound." Passengers raise slogan of 'Jai Shree Ram'

He further introduced his co-pilot and cabin in-charge to the passengers and stated that they would be informed regarding weather-related and flight-related updates.

The announcement was ended by captain with "Jai Shree Ram" greeting after which the passengers also responded with a collective and loud "Jai Shree Ram" chant.

Watch: PM Modi in Ayodhya: India's ancient town in focus ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration The airport's staff and passengers also cut a cake before the plane took off. Saffron flags were also carried by the passengers while boarding the plane.

The Ayodhya Airport, which has been named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, was inaugurated by the prime minister on Saturday (Dec 30).

The newly revamped Ayodhya railway station was also inaugurated by the prime minister. The inauguration of the airport took place less than a month ahead of the consecration of the grand Ram Temple.