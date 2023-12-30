'Light diyas, but don't...': Here's how PM Modi wants India to celebrate Ram temple's inauguration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to avoid visiting the temple city of Ayodhya on January 22 when the grand Ram temple will be inaugurated.

"As bhakts, we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram. You all can come starting January 23 till eternity... Ram Mandir is now there forever and ever," said PM Modi. The prime minister also appealed to every Indian to light a diya in their homes to mark the temple's inauguration on January 22.

The remarks were made by PM Modi while speaking at a public meeting after the renovated railway station and airport's inauguration in the city. He added the strength of "vikas" (development) and "virasat" (heritage) will take the nation forward.

The Ram Temple's much-awaited inauguration in Ayodhya is likely to be a grand affair on January 22 and devotees from across the nation have already started gathering at the site to witness the final phase of the temple complex's construction.

The construction activities are being carried out in full swing in Ayodhya and the Ram Temple is likely to be completed in a few days. After that, the decoration work of the temple will start.

At present, the site is filled with mounds of Makrana Marble which were brought from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district and stone from other places which are being used for the grand temple's construction.

Almost 8,000 dignitaries were invited to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22 and 15 per cent of the people who are working at the site of the temple will also get invites.

PM Modi's Ayodhya visit

The prime minister visited Ayodhya on Saturday (Dec 30). His visit started with the commencement of an 8 km-long road show during which enthusiastic people made a bee-line on the two sides of the streets and showered flowers on him while chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

Watch: PM Modi in Ayodhya: Indian pilgrim town in focus ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration The official proceedings of PM Modi included the newly constructed Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station's inauguration. After this, the prime minister inspected the trains and held discussions with schoolchildren.

The prime minister officially flagged off both the Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. He further inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport which will further improve connectivity and infrastructure of the city.