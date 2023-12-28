From Rajasthan to Telangana, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being constructed with materials from all over India

The ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya reflects a nationwide appeal as its architectural design is influenced by both northern and southern Indian temple styles. Construction materials have been procured from diverse regions of India, such as Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and others.

The inauguration of the Ram temple is scheduled on January 22, and the event is anticipated to witness the presence of key dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. More than 6,000 individuals are expected to participate in the 'Pran Pratistha,' signifying the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

The Ram Temple showcases a fusion of North and South Indian architectural influences. Diverse construction materials were meticulously selected from various states across India. The primary temple structure is crafted with the distinctive pink sandstone of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, while the intricate woodwork features premium teakwood sourced from Maharashtra's lush forests.

Granite elements incorporated in the temple construction originate from the states of Telangana and Karnataka. The flooring, a vital aspect of the temple's aesthetics, is chosen from Madhya Pradesh. The skilled workers engaged in the construction work hail from different states, showcasing a collaborative effort.

Moreover, the artistic elements such as sandstone carving, were entrusted to talented artisans from Odisha. The woodwork is managed by a company based in Andhra Pradesh with labour from Tamil Nadu, which exemplifies the diverse craftsmanship involved.



Furthermore, the brassware is sourced from Uttar Pradesh and gold detailing from Maharashtra adds intricate details to the temple's grandeur. Notably, 42 bells, essential to the temple's rituals were sourced from Tamil Nadu and transported to Ayodhya, symbolising the harmonious integration of materials and craftsmanship from across India for the Ram Mandir.

