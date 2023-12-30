In New Year greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, Putin lauds India’s G20, SCO presidency

In his annual New Year address to the Indian leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised New Delhi's chairmanship of the G20, and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits this year. India led both groupings and organised the in-person G20 summit in Delhi in September and the virtual SCO summit in July.

A Kremlin statement said Vladimir Putin praised the results of India’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20 and stressed "his conviction that Moscow and New Delhi will continue to develop multifaceted bilateral ties and effectively coordinate efforts to strengthen security and stability at the regional and global levels".

In the messages addressed to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, President Putin noted that "despite the difficult international situation" the "special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India continues to develop dynamically".

The statement said that the Russian President outlined that in the "outgoing year, trade has been growing at an exceptionally high rate and joint projects in various areas have been successfully implemented."

This year witnessed several high-level exchanges between Moscow and New Delhi.

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, was on a five-day visit to Russia last week.

During the visit, he met with the Russian President and conducted discussions with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade Minister Denis Manturov. Notably, three pivotal documents concerning the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plants, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and a Protocol on Foreign Office Consultations were signed.

President Putin extended an invitation to Indian PM Modi to visit Russia in 2024 during EAM's meeting with him. It is noteworthy that Russia will assume the BRICS Presidency on January 1st, hosting the summit in Kazan. Additionally, 2023 witnessed the visit of Russian FM Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, among others, to India.