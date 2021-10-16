Top 10 world news: Mass funerals in Afghanistan, UK PM pays respect to lawmaker, and more

UK PM Boris Johnson on Saturday visited the church on Saturday where British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday. Johnson laid flowers to condole the death. Meanwhile, the Myanmar junta slammed the decision on Saturday evening, accusing ASEAN of breaching the bloc's policy of non-interference in the domestic affairs of its member states. Today is also marked as World Food Day to mark the founding of the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN). Established in 1945, the main goal of this day is to promote the message that food is a fundamental human right. Meanwhile, mass burials took place in Kandahar a day after deadly suicide bomb attack that killed dozens of people in a Shiite mosque on Friday. The death toll reached 60 on Saturday.

Click on headlines to read more

UK PM Boris Johnson visits church where British lawmaker was stabbed to death

Amess belonged to Johnson's Conservative Party and the fatal attack came five years after the murder of Jo Cox, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, and has prompted a review of the security of elected politicians.

ASEAN excludes Myanmar junta chief from attendance at summit

Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) decided that a "non-political representative" from Myanmar would be invited for the ASEAN Summit that will take place between October 26 and 28.

CDC releases official guidelines for upcoming holiday season

The latest guidance highlights a less restrictive view of the holiday gatherings. This comes in as two-thirds of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Netflix accused of firing Black, trans woman for opposing Dave Chappelle

Netflix is in the spotlight once again and this time it is the accusation of firing a trans activist for staging a protest against a stand-up comedy special.

US Army General trolled for complaining about French manicure

A US Army Major General has become the target of internet trolls for complaining about having to get rid of her French manicure in order to get back to work.

World Food Day 2021: Here are few ways to end global hunger and reduce food wastage

Established in 1945, the main goal of this day is to promote the message that food is a fundamental human right.

International Space Station mistakenly rotates by 57 degrees as film shooting continues

An error by the Russian cosmonauts on the ISS ended up in the ISS rotating by nearly 57 degrees. The error happened while engine testing was taking place. This error forced the American astronauts on board to send a distress signal.

Mass funerals take place in Kandahar a day after blast at Shiite mosque

Hundreds of diggers were seen digging row after row of graves in the city. The latest massacre came just a week after another IS-claimed attack on Shiite worshippers at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed more than 60 people.

Texas deputy killed, two wounded as gunman opens fire outside a bar

One person was taken into custody, even though the authorities did not immediately know whether that person was a suspect or a witness, Houston police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters.

COVID-19: New Zealand vaccinates 2.5% population in one day

A few weeks after the coronavirus surge in New Zealand, the country has managed to vaccinate 2.5 per cent of its population within a single day.