Texas deputy killed, two wounded as gunman opens fire outside a bar

A Texas deputy was shot dead, with two colleagues injured, outside a bar as they were investigating a disturbance early Saturday. It happened around 2:15 am in the 4400 block of the North Freeway at the 45 North Bar and Lounge.

One person was taken into custody, even though the authorities did not immediately know whether that person was a suspect or a witness, Houston police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters.

The deputies were taken to a hospital, and one died. The names were not immediately released. Among the injured, one deputy was shot in the back, and another deputy was shot in the foot.

Authorities have been searching for a Hispanic man in his early 20s wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, who is believed to have been the shooter. He was described as a heavyset man with a beard.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of the nightclub.

Harris County sheriff's deputies, deputy constables and Houston police officers could also be seen searching an area off the freeway, including a hotel.

"We hope to have a suspect in custody soon," Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. He further asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Houston police.