Texas high schools falls prey to yet another shooting; at least 4 injured

At least four people have been injured in another school shooting in the Texas state of the United States, the mayor reported.

On Wednesday, the Timberview High School was targeted by an 18-year-old opened fire in the school premises after a fight broke out in the school. The shooter has been identified as Timothy George Simpkins and has been reported to be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

"We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School," the police department said in a tweet.

All Parents -@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured.

The school was immediately out on a lockdown as the students and all staff members were rushed to safe spots in the premises.

"We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies," the tweet read.

The authorities were able to quickly set up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. "Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured," the police department informed all concerned parents through a tweet.

Mayor Jim Ross confirmed that at least two people have been injured in this shooting and the police officers are "actively looking to apprehend the suspect".

Meanwhile, a heavy presence of police officers and other emergency services was spotted outside the school premises as the police officials rushed to secure the school premises and get students and staff out safely.