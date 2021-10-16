Netflix accused of firing Black, trans woman for opposing Dave Chappelle

Netflix is in the spotlight once again and this time it is the accusation of firing a trans activist for staging a protest against a stand-up comedy special.

A new stand-up comedy special by Dave Chappelle was released on the streaming platform, Netflix. His special, however, gained negative limelight as it was accused of being transphobic.

An employee from the streaming platform staged a walkout against the show and claims she was fired for it. However, Netflix has rubbished these reports and has claimed that the employee has lied about her dismissal.

Netflix claims the employee was fired for sharing confidential and "commercially sensitive" information with people outside the company.

"We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company," the spokesperson said.

Many people, however, reported that the employee, who is reportedly a Black trans person, was fired for opposing the Netflix special show.

Dave Chapelle’s special show has been receiving backlash from the public, especially the LGBTQ community. People have alleged that the comedian has made series of anti-trans jokes, targeted on gender-neutral pronouns and the genitalia of transgender people.

This is not the first time the comedian has been alleged of this. In some of his previous stand-up comedy specials, too, he has been alleged of making similar attacks on the community.

The employee, who is pregnant at the moment, had openly criticised the comedian for attacking the community. This employee was, as per reports, responsible for staging a virtual walk-out of nearly 1,000 employees.