CDC releases official guidelines for upcoming holiday season

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to celebrate the upcoming festive season by taking basic safety measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest guidance highlights a less restrictive view of the holiday gatherings. This comes in as two-thirds of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"Protect those not yet eligible for vaccination such as young children by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated," CDC noted.

Even after most Americans have received the first dose, September was the worst month in the US for new cases and deaths.

Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics revealed that cases among children peaked in September, as many schools opened for offline classes amid growing cases of delta variant.

More than 6 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 1.1 million new cases recorded from September 3 to September 30.

The weekly data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 deaths among children under age 15 also reached their highest level in September.

Recently, Pfizer has asked the US government to approve the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years old, and if regulators agree, injections may start within weeks. In a trial of children, Pfizer had previously declared that a lower dose of their vaccine worked and looked to be safe.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech officially submitted their application to the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

"Holiday traditions are important for families and children. There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health," the recent CDC statement said.

"Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize Covid-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible," it further added.