Pfizer asks US government to allow COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11

Pfizer has asked the US government to approve the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years old, and if regulators agree, injections may start within weeks.

In a trial of children, Pfizer had previously declared that a lower dose of their vaccine worked and looked to be safe.



Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech officially submitted their application to the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

The data will be debated by FDA advisers later this month.



Until now, the vaccination was only accessible to children as young as 12, and many parents and physicians are demanding that it be made available to children as young as six.

Last month, Pfizer submitted research to the US Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children. Pfizer says it will also submit the data to the European Medicines Agency and other regulators.

