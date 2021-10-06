Three Vatican Swiss Guards resign over Covid vaccination mandate, says report

Instead of being vaccinated against COVID-19, three members of the Vatican Swiss Guards have decided to call it quits, reported Swiss newspaper ‘Tribune de Geneva’.

The Vatican Swiss Guards are the elite colourfully dressed corps that protect the pope.

According to the paper, three Swiss guards have departed on a "voluntary" basis after the Holy See's implementation of new COVID-19 measures, a spokesperson for the corps said.

Three other recruits, who are still unvaccinated, had decided to get a shot but were temporarily suspended till they were fully inoculated, the spokesperson said.

Since October 1, a health certificate showing proof of immunity to COVID-19 is required to enter the Vatican.

The Green Pass, which was originally conceived to ease travel among European Union states, shows that someone has been vaccinated, tested negative or recently recovered from the coronavirus.

The Swiss Guards, who together with the Vatican's gendarme work in close vicinity to the Pope on a daily basis, have been asked to show proof of full vaccination.

Nearly all of the guards are single men, who live in barracks just inside the Vatican gates. Commanders and married members live in separate apartments. All the members have Swiss nationality.

