First world problems? US Army General trolled for complaining about French manicure

A US Army Major General has become the target of internet trolls for complaining about having to get rid of her French manicure in order to get back to work.

Major General Jo Clyborne took to social media platform, Twitter, to share her frustration about having to remove French manicure as the US Army does not allow painted nails.

"Why the Army thinks a French Manicure is an "obnoxious" color compared to the civilian world which views it as an understated yet professional look is beyond me," she tweeted. "But I have to be in uniform tomorrow, so here we are. It looked nice while it lasted."

She also posted a picture of her hand in which she could be seen following the process of removing the manicure from her nails. However, she also added that the Army does allow her to wear an 'American manicure' but she feels "it's a weird pink that doesn’t look as nice."

Her post was targeted by several Twitter users who believe her post and complaint was 'unprofessional'. Several users lashed at Clyborne for sharing her 'first world problems; while people are struggling for basic human rights in countries such as Afghanistan and Syria.

"After what happened in Afghanistan, you'd think Generals would keep this nonsense off of their social media. Our military is in rough shape in terms of leadership," a user said.

A Malaysian journalist reported that "military suicides have doubled" in the US Army, while the US Army General is busy worrying about her manicure. The journalist made the claim in relation to a report that claims that more US troops have lost their lives to suicide in comparison to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Major General lashed out at her trolls by starting a thread that read "I'm a women. In the Army. Get over it," she tweeted.

"If you think we'd lose a war b/c women are in the Army or wear nail polish, wake up. Rethink what excluding 51% of the population does to our nat strategy esp when only 1 in 10 are able to serve. Women earned their place rightfully to wear our great nation's uniform," she added.