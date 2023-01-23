Top 10 world news: Kremlin warns against West's support, Russia expels Estonian envoy, & more

On Monday, Russia warned the West against sending tanks to Ukraine stating that the Ukrainian people will have to suffer. The warning was issued days after the United States and other allies decided to extend fresh military assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. In other news, Russia and Estonia's diplomatic relations were downgraded after the Estonian ambassador was expelled on the accusation of "total Russophobia". Meanwhile, the gunman who killed 10 people in Los Angeles was found dead after he killed himself using a gun on Sunday.

Kremlin on Monday (January 23) said that people in Ukraine will suffer if the West sent tanks to Kyiv. The apparent warning comes days after the United States and other allies finalised fresh military assistance to the war-torn nation to help in its fight against Russian aggression. Kremlin also said that the Ukrainian people will pay the price "for all this pseudo-support".

The diplomatic relations between Russia and Estonia were downgraded on Monday after the latter's ambassador was ordered to leave Russia, as the country was accused of "total Russophobia".

The gunman who shot dead 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van Sunday. It was the same van he used to flee after attempting a second shooting.

United Kingdon Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered his independent ethics adviser to investigate Conservative Party chairperson Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs. Sunak stated that there were "questions that need answering" in the tax affairs case.

Germany’s foreign minister on Sunday said that her government would not stand in the way of Poland sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. For Ukrainian officials who have been calling on its western allies to supply them with german-made tanks for months, this could be the big breakthrough Kyiv has been waiting for.

On Monday, the French government took a step ahead with the widely-debated pensions reform plan, which would increase the retirement age to 64, stating that the top priority must be balancing the system's books.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that the elections in Turkiye will take place on May 14 — one month ahead of schedule, according to a video posted by the president's office on Sunday.

Three female journalists have been arrested by Iranian authorities in the last two days, stated the local media on Monday, amid continued protests against the government after the death of Mahsa Amini in judicial custody.

Incoming New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has acknowledged that his predecessor, Jacinda Ardern, was at the receiving end of "abhorrent" abuse while in office and has vowed to protect his family from the same. Hipkins was speaking after being unanimously voted as the new prime minister by ruling Labour Party.