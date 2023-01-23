New Zealand: Hipkins acknowledges Ardern faced 'abhorrent' abuse as prime minister

Incoming New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has acknowledged that his predecessor, Jacinda Ardern, was at the receiving end of "abhorrent" abuse while in office and has vowed to protect his family from the same. Hipkins was speaking after being unanimously voted as the new prime minister by ruling Labour Party.

"The way Jacinda has been treated, particularly by some segments of our society, and they are a small minority, has been utterly abhorrent," Hipkins said.

He stressed that it is important that men call out misogyny.

Ardern had announced her departure from the position on Thursday, saying that she did not have "enough in the tank" any more.

She was receiving unprecedented threats in recent years, including a man who claimed in a YouTube video that he had the right to "shoot the prime minister" for treason and treachery.

Hipkins was the country's Covid response minister and will be sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday.

Hipkins said that while he might be "public property" now, his family was not. "I want my kids to have a typical Kiwi kid life," he said.

"I have seen the enormous scrutiny and pressure placed on Jacinda and her family and so my response will be to keep my family completely out of the spotlight," he said.

Data from past years suggests that Ardern was coming under attack from various groups for several reasons. New Zealand police reported last year that threats against her had nearly tripled over three years.

At least eight threats against her had entered the legal system. Handwritten fliers vowing to "eradicate" Ardern were sent to several homes in January 2022 and the matter is under investigation.

Ardern, while making the announcement, said that abuse or threats to her and her family were not the basis of her decision. "It does have an impact. We are humans after all, but that was not the basis of my decision,” she said.

“I am human, politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can. And then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” she said.

While the police aren't sure of the exact reasons for such rage, anti-vaccination sentiment and opposition to legislation to regulate firearms after the Christchurch shooting seemed to be the driving factors.

Anti-tax protesters, occupying the lawns of the parliament, got into a violent riot in early 2022, with protesters calling for the prime minister’s execution. Security at the parliament was tightened following an increase in threats and abuses directed at Ardern.

(With inputs from agencies)

