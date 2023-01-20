Jacinda Ardern resignation: Did abuse, personal attacks drive her to the decision?

Jacinda Ardern, who announced she will step down as New Zealand Prime Minister in February and won't seek re-election, has stressed that abuse or threats to her and her family were not the basis of her decision. She said that she just did not have "enough in the tank" any more. However, there are others who say that Ardern's burnout was a result of “constant vilification,” abuse and personal attacks she faced during her tenure.

“It does have an impact. We are humans after all, but that was not the basis of my decision,” she said.

“I am human, politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can. And then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” she said.

Ardern's decision might have shocked the nation, but she admitted that she slept soundly “for the first time in a long time”. She told reporters on Friday that she was feeling “a range of emotions” and had no regrets about leaving the job.

“I of course feel sad – but also I do have a sense of relief.”

Prominent New Zealand political leaders and public figures claim that Ardern was “driven from office”, and called for New Zealand to reexamine its political culture.

“It is a sad day for politics where an outstanding leader has been driven from office for constant personalisation and vilification,” Māori party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said after the surprise resignation, according to a report in The Guardian.

“Her whānau [family] have withstood the ugliest attacks over the last two years with what we believe to be the most demeaning form of politics we have ever seen”.

Former prime minister Helen Clark said that Ardern was subjected to “unprecedented” attacks during her tenure.

“The pressures on prime ministers are always great, but in this era of social media, clickbait and 24/7 media cycles, Jacinda has faced a level of hatred and vitriol which in my experience is unprecedented in our country,” she said.

“Our society could now usefully reflect on whether it wants to continue to tolerate the excessive polarisation which is making politics an increasingly unattractive calling.”

Data from the past years suggests that Ardern was coming under attack from various groups for several reasons. New Zealand police reported last year, that threats against her had nearly tripled over three years.

While the police isn't sure of the exact reasons for such rage, anti-vaccination sentiment and opposition to legislation to regulate firearms after the Christchurch shooting seemed to be the driving factors.

Anti-tax protesters, occupying the lawns of the parliament, got into a violent riot in early 2022, with protesters calling for the prime minister’s execution. Security at the parliament was tightened following an increase in threats and abuses directed at Ardern.

Several men have also been either arrested, warned or faced criminal charges for threatening to assassinate Ardern. Abusive groups of protesters thronged events visited by Ardern.

In one of the incidents, protesters chased her car, calling her "a Nazi", and a similar incident was reported in February 2022 when she was visiting a primary school.

(With inputs from agencies)

