New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign next month
Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Ardern stated that she was confident that New Zealand Labor will win in the forthcoming election, which is scheduled for this year.
Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, said in a televised statement that she would not run for reelection and that she would step down from her position no later than the start of February.
(With inputs from agencies)
