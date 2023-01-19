ugc_banner

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign next month

New ZealandEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 19, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Ardern stated that she was confident that New Zealand Labor will win in the forthcoming election, which is scheduled for this year.

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, said in a televised statement that she would not run for reelection and that she would step down from her position no later than the start of February.

Ardern stated that she was confident that New Zealand Labor will win in the forthcoming election, which is scheduled for this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

 

RELATED

Trump urges Facebook to reinstate his account as he gears up for 2024 run

Champagne sales hit record high in 2022; growth attributed to waning Covid

With focus on counter-terrorism, defence, India and Oman hold strategic dialogue in Delhi