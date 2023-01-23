Three female journalists arrested by Iranian authorities amid protests

Three female journalists have been arrested by Iranian authorities in the last two days, stated the local media on Monday, amid continued protests against the government after the death of Mahsa Amini in judicial custody.

Violent protests have gripped Iran since the 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died on September 16 after she was arrested by the morality police for failing to follow the strict dress code for women in the country.

The authorities stated that hundreds of citizens, which includes security officials, have lost their lives and thousands of people have been arrested in what they call “riots” triggered by the “enemies” of the Islamic republic.

"In the past 48 hours, at least three female journalists, namely Melika Hashemi, Saideh Shafiei and Mehrnoush Zarei, have been arrested in Tehran," stated Tehran journalists' union as quoted by reformist newspaper Etemad.

The paper stated that the officials have transferred three journalists to Evin prison where many people who were arrested earlier in connection with the protests have been locked.

According to the estimates, since the unrest triggered in Israel four months ago, 80 journalists have been so far arrested. The officials gave no reasons for the latest arrests of journalists.

WATCH | Iran: Thousands come out on the street in city of Zahedan

Shafiei is a novelist and works as a freelance journalist, while Zarei writes for different reformist publications and Hashemi was working for a media outlet called “Shahr”, the local media stated.

In October, a statement was signed by more than 300 Iranian journalists slamming the authorities for "arresting colleagues and stripping them of their civil rights", reported the local media at that time.

(With inputs from agencies)

