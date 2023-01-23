UK PM Sunak calls for investigation into tax affairs of Nadhim Zahawi

United Kingdon Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered his independent ethics adviser to investigate Conservative Party chairperson Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs.

Sunak stated that there were "questions that need answering" in the tax affairs case.

Zahawi is being pressurised to submit his resignation after it was found that he had paid a penalty over unpaid tax to HMRC when he was a chancellor. The penalty charged to Zahawi was part of a multi-million-pound dispute.

Zahawi claimed he was "confident" he had "acted properly throughout".

While visiting a hospital in Northamptonshire, Sunak said to the reporters, "Integrity and accountability is really important to me and clearly in this case there are questions that need answering.”

"That's why I've asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of everything, to investigate the matter fully and establish all the facts and provide advice to me on Nadhim Zahawi's compliance with the ministerial code,” he added.

He stated that Zahawi would continue as chairman of the Tory Party while the investigation goes on and is willing to "fully co-operate" with officials.

Zahawi, in a statement, said that he welcomes the decision of the case being investigated and will be "explaining the facts of this issue" to the prime minister's independent adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus.

"In order to ensure the independence of this process, you will understand that it would be inappropriate to discuss this issue any further, as I continue my duties as chairman of the Conservative and Unionist Party,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

