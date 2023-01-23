Turkish elections to be held on May 14: President Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that the elections in Turkiye will take place on May 14 — one month ahead of schedule, according to a video posted by the president's office on Sunday.

In a video from his meeting with young people this past weekend in Bursa, which the presidency posted, Erdogan said, "This is not an early election, but bringing it forward."

Erdogan said that he will exercise his power to run for office on May 14; he claimed that this modification had been made in light of upcoming school examinations.

The Turkish strongman, who has been in power for 20 years and has moulded the politics of the mostly Muslim but formally secular nation, faces his toughest election yet.

The opposition alliance, which is still divided as to which candidate to endorse to run against the 68-year-old leader, also favoured holding the elections on May 14.

This week, AFP was informed by an opposition party source that their joint candidate will be revealed in February.

(With inputs from agencies)