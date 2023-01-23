Kremlin calls out West's 'pseudo-support' to Kyiv, says Ukrainians will suffer if Europe sends tanks

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Kremlin on Monday (January 23) said that people in Ukraine will suffer if the West sent tanks to Kyiv. The apparent warning comes days after the United States and other allies finalised fresh military assistance to the war-torn nation to help in its fight against Russian aggression. Kremlin also said that the Ukrainian people will pay the price "for all this pseudo-support".

However, the West saw a difference of opinion over providing Ukraine with the german-made Leopard 2 tanks. During a recent US-hosted defence ministers' talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the Western allies failed to agree to supply German tanks to Ukraine.

Although, they come up with massive military aid for Kyiv's fight against Russian forces, including another powerful defence package by the US worth $2.5 billion.

As Ukraine is facing the wrath of the 11-month-old war, it demanded advanced weapons, heavy tanks and long-range missiles to hit Russian territories deep inside. Leopard 2 tanks remained a key demand from Kyiv.

Several allies criticised Germany for not sending the tanks but the newly-appointed German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that it was "wrong" to blame Berlin. He mentioned that all pros and cons must be weighed very carefully. He also added that "there are good reasons for a delivery and there are good reasons against it".

While responding to the same on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the indecisiveness over tanks represents that there was increasing "nervousness" within the NATO military alliance.

He further said, "But of course all countries which take part, directly or indirectly, in pumping weapons into Ukraine and in raising its technological level bear responsibility (for continuing the conflict)."

"The main thing is that it is the Ukrainian people who will pay the price for all this pseudo-support," Peskov added.

West's tank's conundrum

Meanwhile, Poland and Finland have hinted that they would be willing to send German tanks to Ukraine. However, they need German approval for the move.

On Monday, Poland said it would ask Germany for permission to send some of the Polish army's Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, "We will seek this approval." Morawiecki told reporters a day after Germany's foreign minister said Berlin was ready to approve such a transfer.

