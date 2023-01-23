California: Dance club shooting suspect kills himself; motive still unclear

The gunman who shot dead 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van Sunday. It was the same van he used to flee after attempting a second shooting.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the man as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no other suspects at large. The Sheriff further said that the motive for the shooting remained unclear.

"We want to know, we want to know how something this awful can happen," Luna told reporters.

A magazine-fed semi-automatic assault pistol, the suspected weapon used for the shooting, was also found in the van.

“I still have questions in my mind, which is: What was the motive for this shooter? Did he have a mental illness? Was he a domestic violence abuser? How did he gets these guns and was it through legal means or not?” Congresswoman Judy Chu said.

The Sheriff informed that Tran turned a handgun on himself on Sunday morning as the police approached a white van he was driving in Torrance, about 20 miles from the site of the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park.

The ten deceased include five male and five female victims, Luna said. Their identities have not been made public. Another ten people were injured, and seven of them are still hospitalised. One of them is in a critical condition, authorities said.

Luna had previously released photos of an Asian man who was believed to be the suspect.

He also confirmed that Tran tried to conduct a similar shooting at a dance venue in the neighbouring city of Alhambra about 20 minutes after the Saturday night shooting in Monterey Park.

Witnesses at the second venue said that Tran walked in holding a gun that patrons were able to grab. No one was shot and Tran fled, Luna said.

(With inputs from agencies)

