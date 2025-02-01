Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term on Saturday (Feb 1). This budget outlines key financial policies for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

Advertisment

The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday (Feb 1) released three Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners.

A mid-sized air ambulance aircraft carrying a sick child and five others crashed on Friday (Jan 31) night shortly after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The plane went down in a residential neighbourhood, sparking at least six house fires.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Key takeaways from Union Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term on Saturday (Feb 1). This budget outlines key financial policies for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Advertisment

Gaza ceasefire: Hamas releases three Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners

The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday (Feb 1) released three Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Philadelphia plane crash: Sick child, mother among dead | What we know so far

A mid-sized air ambulance aircraft carrying a sick child and five others crashed on Friday (Jan 31) night shortly after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The plane went down in a residential neighbourhood, sparking at least six house fires.

Union Budget 2025: India hikes foreign aid to Maldives, but THIS country tops the chart

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive budget on Saturday (Feb 1), her budget speech also highlighted India's foreign aid to different countries, increasing aid for some of the nations while reducing it for others.

'Feels like a hostile takeover': Federal employees 'concerned' as Musk allies lock them out of key systems

Aides to Elon Musk, who have been put in charge of the US government's human resources agency, have reportedly blocked career civil servants from accessing computer systems containing the personal details of millions of federal employees, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Eight MLAs who quit AAP join BJP four days ahead of Delhi Assembly election

A day after eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs resigned from the party, they joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This comes just four days before the Delhi Assembly election.

Union Budget 2025: Major sops for Bihar ahead of assembly polls. All you need to know

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections later in 2025, the Indian central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced major sops for the politically significant state on Saturday (Feb 1) in the 2025 Union Budget.

How long was Nirmala Sitharaman's 2025 Union Budget speech? Here’s how it compares to her past records

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday (Feb 1), and her speech lasted for 77 minutes, which is shorter than the previous year's speech, which was for 85 minutes.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar conferred with C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was conferred with the C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (Feb 1). Having served Indian cricket for over two decades, Tendulkar received the honour in a special ceremony held in Mumbai.

Delhi Crime: Season 3 of Netflix's true crime thriller adds Huma Qureshi

In a new interview with Variety, Huma Qureshi confirmed that she will be playing the main antagonist in the third season of Netflix’s Delhi Crime, going head-to-head with Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.