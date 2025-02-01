Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections later in 2025, the Indian central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced major sops for the politically significant state on Saturday (Feb 1) in the 2025 Union Budget.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the setting up of a Makhana board in Bihar. The board is dedicated to boosting the production, processing, and marketing of foxnuts, which is a key agricultural product of Bihar.

“The budget aims to invigorate private sector investments, uplift household sentiments, and bolster the power of India’s rising middle class,” Sitharaman said in her statement.

Makhana, a staple crop in Bihar, is generally produced in the Mithilanchal region of the state. The crop is already benefitting from the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme of the government. The new board is expected to provide technical support, improve market linkages, and ensure better returns for farmers growing Makhana.

In her speech, Sitharaman said this budget is aimed at ensuring balanced growth across all regions of the nation.

"Our economy is the fastest-growing among all major global economies. The world has recognised India's resilience and potential. The next five years present a unique opportunity to realise 'Sabka Vikas' by ensuring balanced growth across all regions," she said.

Expansion of IIT Patna

Furthermore, the FM announced that the capacity of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna will be expanded and made as part of a broader initiative to enhance IITs. As per this plan, additional infrastructure across five IITs will be developed to accommodate 6,500 more students.

Boost to food processing sector

Sitharaman further emphasised that the Centre is dedicated to strengthening the food processing sector of Bihar to uplift the poor in the state. To fulfil this goal, a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management is planned to be set up in the state that will be focused on promoting food processing activities across the region.

Sitharaman said this initiative will help in achieving two major benefits:

First, it will increase the income of the farmers in Bihar by adding value to their produce. Second, it will generate employment opportunities by upgrading skills and promoting entrepreneurship among the youth of the state.

Western Kosi Canal ERM project

Under the 2025 Union budget, the Indian FM announced the Western Kosi Canal ERM project dedicated to benefiting farmers of Bihar. The project will aid farmers in cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithila region of the state.

Greenfield airport

The FM also announced greenfield airports in Bihar, a brownfield airport in the Bihta district of the state, as well as the expansion of the existing airport in Patna.

Purvodaya plan

The Centre further announced the formulation of a plan, Purvodaya, which is dedicated to the overall development of the Eastern states of India. The states under the project include Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. It also includes the southern east state of Andhra Pradesh.

On the Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor, the Centre has planned to develop an industrial node at Gaya.

The corridor will catalyse the industrial development of the state. The FM said the model would showcase “Vikas bhi Virasat bhi” (Development as well as heritage) in the government's growth trajectory.

The government has further promised to develop road connectivity projects:

(1) Patna-Purnea Expressway

(2) Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway

(3) Bodhgaya, Rajgir and Vaishali and Darbhanga spurs

(4) Additional 2-lane bridge

This will be done over the river Ganga at Buxar at a total cost of ₹26,000 crore ($2.990 million).

Irrigation and flood mitigation

Since Bihar has severely suffered from floods, which generally originated from outside of the country, the Centre will develop flood control structures in Nepal.



Through the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme and other sources, the central government will provide financial support for projects with an estimated cost of ₹11,500 crore, such as the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link and 20 other ongoing and new schemes, including barrages, river pollution abatement, and irrigation projects.

Tourism

Vishnupad Temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya of Bihar have immense spiritual signficance, and hence the government will comprehensively develop the structures.

This is to transform the temples into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations.

(With inputs from agencies)