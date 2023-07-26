Top 10 world news: Israel's SC to not block judicial law, NIA arrests Moose Wala's murder accused, & more

A day after the Israeli Parliament passed the controversial judicial law, Supreme Court said that it will not block the legislation immediately but will rather debate it in the month of September. In India, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has nabbed gangster Vikram Brar, an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a key accused in the murder of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Among other news, satellite images have revealed that the construction of a Chinese naval base in Cambodia is almost done. The naval base is capable of accommodating an aircraft carrier.

Israel's Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will not block the controversial judicial law passed by the country's Parliament by issuing an injunction, media reports said. This comes a day after the Israeli parliament passed the controversial judicial law which has cut down the powers of the apex court to block the government decisions.

India’s premier investigative agency, the NIA, on Tuesday arrested Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vikram Brar, a key accused in the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

In Cambodia, a Chinese naval base, which could accommodate an aircraft carrier, is nearly done. Satellite images released by BlackSky show significant infrastructure development.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi and vowed that in his third term as the leader of the country India will be among the world's top three economies.

The Niger presidential palace has been blocked by soldiers of the Presidential Guard, local media reported on Wednesday (July 26).

Multiple cases of conjunctivitis, also called the "pink eye" have been reported in New Delhi other some others states in India amid incessant rainfall in the past few weeks.

Former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinwatra is planning to return to the country on August 10, his daughter said on Wednesday (July 26). If he comes to Thailand, it will be his return from self-exile to the country that's struggling to tide over a political deadlock after an election in May which was won by opponents of the military rule.

A construction crane in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan caught fire and partially collapsed, creating a terrifying scene that sent 16 tonnes of concrete and debris tumbling down into the streets.

US President Joe Biden’s pet dog Commander has bitten several Secret Service agents, and even sent one victim to a hospital, US media reported citing internal emails obtained by a watchdog group.