Chaos in New York as construction crane catches fire, collapses partially; 6 injured. Watch!

A construction crane in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan caught fire and partially collapsed, creating a terrifying scene that sent 16 tonnes of concrete and debris tumbling down into the streets.

New York City authorities, as per Fox News, have urged the public to steer clear of the area to ensure their safety. The incident has left at least six people injured, including two firefighters who were responding to the scene.

How it unfolded

At around 7:25 am (local time), the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) received a report of a fire in the crane's engine compartment, situated about 45 stories high.

Detailing the sequence of events, FDNY First Deputy Fire Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer said that "As our fire units responded to the scene, we had a collapse," he said, adding that the top part of the crane, known as the boom, along with a 16-tonnes load of concrete, came crashing down to the ground.

"At that point, we had injuries to civilians and firefighters, but they were minor," added Pfeifer.

Harrowing videos of the incident

Videos shared on social media show the harrowing moment when the crane's arm detaches, striking a building across the street and causing debris to rain down.

A crane collapse after catching fire and damage a other building in Manhattan, New York.

The sheer force of the impact reportedly resulted in a loud noise that startled bystanders, leading them to flee from the scene.

Reportedly, thanks to the efforts of the responders, by 9:30 am, most of the fire had been extinguished. However, around 200 first responders remain at the scene, ensuring the area is secure.

Even as the source of the fire remains unclear, officials have confirmed that the building under construction, slated to become a 54-story mixed-use building, had all the necessary permits.

In a tweet, the New York City Police Department asked the public to avoid the area.

ADVISORY: Due to a crane collapse, please avoid the area of 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41 Street to West 42 Street. Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area.

Con Edison, the energy company, is on standby to cut off gas supply if necessary, as one of its main lines runs directly underneath the affected area on 10th Avenue.

Pfeifer told the press that despite the perilous situation, the crane operator demonstrated quick thinking by attempting to extinguish the fire. However, the intensity of the blaze forced the operator to evacuate the crane for their safety.

"So we give a lot of credit to the crane operator, but the fire overwhelmed that operator and (they) had to exit the crane."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed relief that the injuries sustained were minor, considering the scale of the disaster.

"Thank God that the injuries… were minor," said Adams. "As you can see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse," he added.

Once the fire is fully under control, authorities plan to dismantle the crane to prevent further risks. Investigations into the cause of the fire and collapse will follow as authorities seek to ensure such incidents do not recur.

