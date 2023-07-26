Tucker Carlson claims he 'knows' Fox News fired him under Dominion settlement

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News anchor, claims that he "knows" he was fired as a condition of the $787.5 million settlement the network had to reach with Dominion Voting Systems regarding the broadcast of Donald Trump's lie about election fraud.

As per a report by The Guardian, the former host in his new book 'Tucker' told Chadwick Moore, his biographer that "They (Fox News) agreed to take me off the air, my show off the air, as a condition of the Dominion settlement."

He also claims that pressure from politicians in Washington contributed to him getting "cancelled".

The 'deal'

As per Carlson, the deal was reached just minuted before the trail started.

"They had to settle this; Rupert (Murdoch, the 92-year-old Fox News owner) couldn’t testify. I think that deal was made minutes before the trial started."

"I mean, I know it was," he added in the book, which as per All Seasons Press, its publisher, will be published in the US on August 1st. The book as per All Seasons Press is a based on "hundreds of hours of interviews with Carlson, his family, colleagues, acquaintances and enemies".

The 'firing'

Tucker Carlson was taken off-air in April. While he remains under contract with Fox News, Tucker has since started broadcasting his own show on Twitter, engaging his employer in a face-off of sorts.

Dominion Voting Systems, as per the report, denies that Carlson was fired as part of the settlement of its defamation suit and says he was merely taken off-air.

In the book, Moore has reportedly quoted the company's denial, saying that a Dominion attorney "wanted to make clear personally that Dominion made no requests or demands whatsoever regarding Mr Carlson’s employment with Fox or his appearance, or non-appearance, on Fox News."

Fox News too has long denied that the anchor was removed in connection with the Dominion defamation case.

In the book, Carlson describes the call he received on April 24th, which allegedly told him his time at Fox News was over.

He recalls that he first thought that Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott was calling him to congratulate on completing six years as Fox News prime-time host.

"I was first confused, and then shocked," he said, describing what went through his mind.

"It was just, 'We’re taking you off the air.' No explanation why, and they've let me guess ever since. That's literally all I know. I asked if I violated my contract. They said, no, I'm not fired, I'm still under contract."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE