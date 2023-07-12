Andrew Tate claims US VP Kamala Harris 'largely incompetent' and prone to playing the 'race card'

Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed misogynist, social media personality, businessman and former kickboxer has done it again. He has gone viral. This time, over his views on the United States Vice President Kamala Harris. A recent interview of the influencer with Tucker Carlson is going viral on Twitter. In the interview, Tate can be heard claiming that Kamala, an Indian-origin politician, constantly plays the race card in her favour. Racism and Andrew Tate During the interview, Tate called the US vice president "largely incompetent" and claimed, "I don't think I've ever heard her put a coherent sentence together."

He also said that Harris has no good qualities, which is why she constantly plays the race card in her favour.

Tate blamed Kamala for pushing race and said, "When people like Kamala are pushing this racism agenda, they are trying to effectively tell people, You will never be anything."

The controversial influencer also alleged that "Kamala gives these kinds of people hope by saying it is ok to never be anything."

Watch the viral video here: Andrew Tate on Kamala Harris “She’s largely incompetent. I don’t think I’ve ever heard her put a compendious coherent sentence together”



pic.twitter.com/bUzVaBcm6c — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2023 × These comments though in contradiction were made as Tate discussed with Carlson how race and colour play no role in a person's success. Andrew Tate's recipe for success Tate said that race and colour have nothing to do with success and that it is only a person's sheer hard work that helps them reach the top.

"You can't let colour limit yourself, thinking I am purple and can't make it. But be the best purple person so that people need you. So according to Tate, the only answer is hard work," he said.

"Irrespective of one's race, if an individual were to work hard, he or she could achieve anything they want in life."

US Vice-President was brought into the conversation by Carlson, who as per the Business Standard report claimed that Kamala Harris, "entirely contradicts" this perspective and vision of Tate.

The interview, gave the influencer a platform to defend against the sex trafficking charges he faces, as the two men also discussed Tate's often controversial views on masculinity. Ep. 9 The Andrew Tate interview pic.twitter.com/0KKMzSVmMO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 11, 2023 × The 2.5 hours long video of the interview since it was posted has garnered 38 million views and has been retweeted 64,500 times. While many have appreciated the interview, calling it "one of the best things that can have happened this decade," others were quick to condemn Carlson for interviewing someone accused of sex trafficking.

One user wrote: "I’m not watching this. Andrew Tate is not someone anyone should look up to. Not sure why everyone gives this dude so much attention, actually."

"I don't know why your defending Andrew Tate. He is on video admitting that he hits women, commits financial fraud against them to keep them against their will and pimp them out," posted another.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE