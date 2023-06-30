Andrew Tate uses mother to tell what ‘literally all men want’, gets called out for misogyny

From preaching to men and mansplaining women, Andrew Tate has now dragged his mother into his controversial view on the ever-going man-woman debate. His misogynistic mindset took a step further this time as he made derogatory remarks about his own mother.

The controversial influencer portrayed his father as a chess prodigy, dismissing his mother as a mere “dinner lady”. In the past, Tate has many derogatory and ill-informed remarks about women and about what men “actually” want from women. His fame skyrocketed due to his contentious and hyper-masculine worldview.

While much is known about his father, Emory Tate, an accomplished chess player with an International Masters's title, very little information is available about his mother, Eileen.

This was the first time when Tate talked commented on her mother publicly. In a recent tweet, he called his father as a genius chess player and CIA operative while calling out his mother as a “dinner lady” with “absolute zero in common”. He went on to place his father on a pedestal, claiming that his mother only provided meals and kept the house clean, while remaining silent most of the time. He concluded that he loved his mother, reinforcing his distorted perspective on what men supposedly desire. My dad was a chess genius CIA operative.



My mother a dinner lady.



They had absolutely 0 in common.



Dad: “She fed you boys healthy meals every day, cleaned the house and was largely quiet.



I loved her very much”



That’s literally all men want. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) June 29, 2023 × Mixed responses to Andrew Tate’s tweet Tate’s tweet garnered support from other individuals like Regular George, who echoed his sentiments, claiming that women today fail to understand male nature and what men truly want. @ManlyMindBytes also suggests in favour of Tate’s tweet that if a woman listens to Cardi B, it’s time to find a better partner.

However, this one-sided and misogynistic tweet didn't go well with other people. One Twitter user critiqued sarcastically that it seemed like his father had low expectations, as valuing "healthy meals" and "a quiet" wife seemed to be the extent of his priorities. Last year, Tate said his father divorced his mother when he, the oldest of three children, was ten. The father had a genius-level IQ but did not provide any financial support, According to Tristan, the mother and children spent a year in a homeless shelter until they got space in… — Cyclonejane (@Cyclonejane47) June 29, 2023 × They humorously added that romance novels were probably not on his reading list. Another critic reminded readers that Tate had previously revealed his parents' divorce when he was ten, and his father, despite having a high IQ, failed to provide any financial support. This left his mother and children to spend time in a homeless shelter before finding accommodation in public housing.

Andrew Tate’s tweets expose his deeply ingrained misogynistic beliefs, highlighting a concerning lack of respect for women and a disregard for their aspirations and individuality. By using his parents’ dynamic to support his flawed argument, Tate reveals a troubling mindset that perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes.

