Ex-Thai PM Thaksin plans to return as Thailand battles deadlock

Former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinwatra is planning to return to the country on August 10, his daughter said on Wednesday (July 26). If he comes to Thailand, it will be his return from self-exile to the country that's struggling to tide over a political deadlock after an election in May which was won by opponents of the military rule.

Thaksin, also a former telecoms tycoon spent years resisting military interference in governments led by his party. He was eventually ousted in a 2006 coup. Two years later, he left the country to avoid corruption convictions. He claimed that the charges were politically motivated.

"Dad is returning on 10 August," Thaksin's youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said in a social media post.

Paetongtarn is a senior member of the Pheu Thai party, the latest incarnation of a party founded by and loyal to Thaksin, which came second in the May election to the progressive Move Forward Party.

The two parties with great performance in the elections have been trying to form a government with the help of six like-minded partner but these efforts have been stymied by opposition from military-appointed upper house Senate and conservative opponents.

Thaksin was Thailand's premier from 2001 until he was ousted in 2006. Since 2008, he has lived in self-imposed exile. For his convictions, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

When the 74-year-old returns, he would be subjected to the judicial process, said deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn

"The police will conduct their duties normally when the plane lands. He will have to go to court and listen to what they decide," Surachate told Reuters.

A Pheu Thai official declined to comment on Thaksin's return, saying the party was not involved. Thaksin has vowed to come back before only to change his mind.

Thaksin made no mention of any personal political ambitions in his message to supporters. But he said that he wanted to thank them for backing Pheu Thai.

"The economy will vastly improve under a Pheu Thai government," he said.

Hold of the military

In Thailand, a prime minister has to be voted in during a joint sitting of the two houses of the parliament, as per the a constitution drafted under military rule. The critics of this provision say that this allows military-appointed Senate the power to block parties that see their influence diminished in spite of having won most seats to form a government.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the liberal Move Forward party, which won the most seats in May with the backing of young voters, has been blocked from becoming prime minister largely because of his party's aim to amend a law that punishes insulting the monarchy with up to 15 years in jail.

(With inputs from agencies)

