Dog troubles for Joe Biden: Pet Commander accused of biting Secret Service agents

US President Joe Biden’s pet dog Commander has bitten several Secret Service agents, and even sent one victim to a hospital, US media reported citing internal emails obtained by a watchdog group.

Between October 2022 and January 2023, the German Shepard, who first arrived at the White House as a puppy in 2021, has bitten 10 agents.

These details were obtained by conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch after it sought information through the Freedom of Information Act.

Among the information provided includes 194 pages of emails and texts where the Secret Service agents and officials described aggressive encounters with Commander.

10 dog biting incidents

In one of the incidents, CNN citing the emails reported that First Lady Jill Biden had difficulty in “controlling” the dog while it chasing a Secret Service staff member.

"The First Lady couldn't regain control of Commander and he continued to circle me. I believe it's only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit," an email about a Secret Service official said.

Then on November 3, an officer was bitten twice by Commander, and he had to use a steel cart as a shield to protect himself from the third attack. The official said that he was in immense pain after the incident.

The next month, when Biden was walking the dog without a leash in the Kennedy Garden, the canine ran towards an agent and bit him twice.

The agent had bite marks in his left forearm and on the thumb. The emails stated that Biden "seemed concerned" about the special agent, who continued to work the rest of their shift.

'Biden family working to better situation'

White House said that the Biden family is “working through ways to make this situation better for everyone”.

“The White House complex is a unique and often stressful environment for family pets,” said Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady.

“They have been partnering with the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise,” she said.

“According to the Secret Service, each incident referenced was treated similarly to comparable workplace injuries, with relevant notifications and reporting procedures followed. The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe.”

Secret Service reacts

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that the agency is aware of the dog biting incidents and added that they are not responsible for training the president’s dogs.

Executive residence staff handle walking the dog, with agents occasionally following close behind, he said.

“While special agents and officers neither care for nor handle the first family’s pets, we continuously work with all applicable entities to minimize adverse impacts in an environment that includes pets,” he said, according to New York Times.

This isn’t the first time that concerns have been raised against Biden’s dogs’ aggressive behaviours.

Biden’s other German Shephard— Major—was sent to Biden’s family friends after getting involved in a “biting incident” with a White House staff member.

(With inputs from agencies)