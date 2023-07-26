NIA arrests Vikran Brar, accused of executing Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

India’s premier investigative agency, the NIA, on Tuesday arrested Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vikram Brar, a key accused in the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Brar is a key aide of notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. NIA during its investigations in 2020-2022 found out that Brar actively helped Goldy Brar in executing the killing of Moose Wala.

He was arrested on Tuesday soon after deportation from the United Arab Emirates to India, following which he was taken into custody in a terror-gangster conspiracy case.

According to NIA, Brar became close friends with Bishnoi during their times as students at Panjab University in Chandigarh.

Brar, along with other associates, was involved in various crimes such as extortion, murder, attempt to murder, etc.

He is facilitating terror activities of the gang in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and acting as a bridge between Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and pro-Khalistani elements or PKEs.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far arrested 16 persons in connection with the case.

Who killed Sidhu Moosewala?

Brar wanted in 11 cases

“Brar is involved in the sensational killing of famous Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias, Sidhu Moose Wala. Besides targeted killings of innocent people and businessmen, he was involved in cases of smuggling of weapons and extortion in India with the help of dreaded gangsters —Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and others,” the NIA said in a statement.

Brar, absconding since 2020, is wanted in at least 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Arms Act. Several state police forces have been on the lookout for him.

Brar was operating as the 'communications control room' (CCR) for the Lawrence Bishnoi terror gang from the UAE.

“This CCR was also facilitating calls of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar (based in Canada) and further upon their directions, he used to make extortion calls to various people.”

The arrest comes days after Interpol issued red notices against Vikram Brar and Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, based in the UAE and the UK respectively.

In recent months, the NIA has been successful at getting 'wanted' absconders either deported or extradited to India due to the close coordination with central intelligence agencies and persistent follow-up with the concerned authorities in foreign countries.