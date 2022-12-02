Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moose Wala murder mastermind, reportedly detained in US

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is considered the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been detained in California, US, reported NDTV. Sources told the publication that he was nabbed around November 20, and the Indian government is yet to receive any official communication regarding the arrest.

Brar, a gangster who had moved to Fresno city, is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had earlier claimed the responsibility for Moose Wala's murder.

Moose Wala was shot dead in his car on May 29, 2022 in a village in Mansa district, sending a wave of shock globally. The beloved rapper, songwriter, and actor was apparently receiving death threats from gangsters, claimed his father. That was confirmed by fellow singer Mika Singh.

Research And Analysis Wing (R&AW), India's external intelligence agency and intelligence wing of Delhi Police and Punjab Police have received information about Brar's arrest in California, the NDTV report said.