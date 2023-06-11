Sidhu Moose Wala's mother posts note on Instagram on his birthday

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29 today on 11 June. He was shot by bike-borne assailant criminals last year, days after his security cover was removed. His mother, Charan Kaur, wrote a heartbreaking tribute to him in Punjabi on Instagram. She remembered him on his first birth anniversary after his death describing his successes and passions. She said she feels his presence around every day. Gone too soon, celebrities and peers paid their tributes to Sidhu Moose Wala on his birth anniversary. Not only Indian stars but international celebrities like Drake, British rapper Stefflon Don and others wrote heartfelt messages.

What was the note?

Charan Kaur, whose Instagram bio reads "proud mother," wrote the note in Punjabi on Sunday morning. It reads, "Happy birthday son, on this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time and felt the warmth of the bosom. And I came to know that Akal Purakh gave me a son. Blessings, I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet, who did not know that these small steps had travelled the whole world while sitting in the village, and thick eyes with which you would see and recognise the truth. They did not know that you were giving the generation of Punjab a different view of the world."

The post continues, "Gone will be your pen, which was the identity of these qualities, which was held by your illusion-like small hands, which I did not know, that these hands had the ability to change the ages, and the head holding a precious crown like a turban had illusionary hair, which I did not know when I would tickle for the last time."