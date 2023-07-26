'India to be in world's top 3 economies' PM Modi vows milestone in third term during IECC inauguration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi and vowed that in his third term as the leader of the country India will be among the world's top three economies.

"In my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world...Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai (its a guarantee by Modi)," the prime minister said.

Preparations are in full swing at India's capital New Delhi as the country prepares to host the G20 summit in September. The complex is the venue for the upcoming G20 leaders' meet and has been redeveloped at a cost of about ₹2,700 crore (Rs. 27 billion).

Terming the complex a "gateway to global opportunities," the Indian PM honoured the Shramiks (workers) who "toiled to build the impressive IECC complex" in the Indian capital.

"Seeing the hard work of every laborer brother and sister involved in the construction of 'Bharat Mandapam', the whole of India is amazed, astonished," PM Modi said.

The "modern and futuristic" complex is set to give a push to conference tourism in India as it will serve as an umbrella bringing together people from all over the world. It is reportedly India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) complex.

A government release said, "The Convention Centre is developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex. It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events. It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheatre and a business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events."

During his address at the inauguration event of the International Convention Centre-Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said that 'Bharat Mandapam' is a moment of pride and happiness for every Indian.

As July 26 marks the Kargil Divas, prime minister Modi also paid his tribute to "each and every hero who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war."

"Today, when we are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of independence, this 'Bharat Mandapam' is a beautiful gift given by us Indians to our democracy," PM Modi said.

PM takes a dig at opposition

The Indian PM also took potshots at the opposition saying, "Some people have a tendency to comment and stop good works. When 'Kartavya Path' was being built, many things were running on the front page of newspapers as breaking news. It was raised in courts as well, but when it was constructed, the same people said that it is good. I am sure the 'Toli' (opposition alliance) will also accept 'Bharat Mandapam' and it is also possible that they might come here to deliver a lecture in a seminar."

Delhi to get world's largest museum

Indian prime minister also promised that the world's largest museum will be constructed in Delhi.

"In the last 5 years, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty. International agencies are also saying that extreme poverty in India is on the verge of ending. This shows that the decisions and policies that have been made in the last 9 years, are taking the country in the right direction," PM Modi said.