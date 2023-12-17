Top 10 world news: Israel finds 'biggest' Hamas tunnel, North Korea fires projectile towards South Korea

Israel Defense Forces claimed that they have disclosed the largest-ever Hamas attack tunnel near the Erez border crossing in the northern Gaza Strip. In Bengaluru, foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar said that India is willing to take into consideration the concerns shared by any other country referring to the allegations imposed by Canada about the alleged link of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Israel Defense Forces disclosed on Sunday (Dec 17) the largest-ever Hamas attack tunnel found near the Erez border crossing in the northern Gaza Strip. IDF uncovered approximately four kilometers (2.5 miles) of the tunnel, reaching depths of about 50 meters (165 feet) in some areas, with the capacity for vehicles, but it did not extend into Israeli territory.

While speaking at the Rotary Institute 2023 event in Bengaluru, Jaishankar asserted that India is willing to take into consideration the concerns shared by any other country referring to the allegations imposed by Canada about the alleged link of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



North Korea launched a ballistic projectile on Sunday (Dec 17), Seoul's army released a statement saying, after the United States and South Korea warned any nuclear attack by Pyongyang would lead to the end of its regime.

The successful demonstration of Akash missile system would add to India's weapon-export initiatives. Astrashakti, the name of an Indian weapon demonstration exercise, literally means power of weapons.



An African scientist is working on a ‘gene drive technology’ that could potentially wipe out malaria or malaria-causing mosquitoes from the continent.

Serbians on Sunday (Dec 17) are voting in the country's parliamentary elections, the tenth such voting exercise since the 1998-1999 Kosovo conflict that led to the creation of Republic of Kosovo with partial international recognition.

According to the report, Frank Creyelman, a former Belgian senator, was contacted by Daniel Woo, an officer in China’s Ministry of State Security to unduly influence discussions in Europe concerning Europe and Europe’s relations with the US and UK.

Changes in space weather, especially powerful solar storms can cause transport havoc like train accidents, researchers from Lancaster University have concluded.

India made an excellent start to the ODI series against South Africa as they registered a statement eight-wicket win against the hosts at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The contest on Sunday (Dec 17) saw Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan run riot as they scalped nine wickets between them and helped India skittle out South Africa on 116, their third-lowest ODI total against India. In reply, India reached the total in 16.2 overs as debutant Sai Sudharsan (unbeaten 55) and Shreyas Iyer (52) ended with fifties as the visitors now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.