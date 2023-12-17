Serbia: President Aleksandar Vucic's grip on power goes to test in snap polls

Serbians on Sunday (Dec 17) are voting in the country's parliamentary elections, the tenth such voting exercise since the 1998-1999 Kosovo conflict that led to the creation of Republic of Kosovo with partial international recognition.

The voting is taking place six months after mass shootings left the country in shock and sparked protests against pro-Russian President Aleksandar Vucic. The parliamentary and local elections are taking place simultaneously in Serbia.

The early elections were called after President Aleksandar Vucic dissolved the parliament in capital Belgrade in November and called an early election on December 17. The move was widely described as Vucic's bid to cement his authority as he works out how to normalise ties with Kosovo, the main precondition for EU membership.

Serbia elections 2023: Context and Implications

President Vucic is not on the ballot in Sunday's parliamentary and local elections. The contest, however, is still being seen as a referendum on his government.

Vucic's populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has a double-digit lead over the leading opposition coalition, according to a latest poll by Ipsos.

Another pre-election opinion poll by the Nova Srpska Politicka Misao website placed the SNS and its alliance Serbia Must Not Stop in the lead with 39.8 per cent of the vote, followed by Serbia Against Violence alliance at 25.6 per cent and the Socialist Party (SPS) of outgoing Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, a long-time SNS coalition partner, with 8.9 per cent.

Capital Belgrade remains out of President Vucic's reach so far

The SNS faces hard-fought municipal races in the capital Belgrade, due to a loose coalition of opposition parties and candidates running under the "Serbia Against Violence" banner.

The 'Serbia Against Violence' movement was formed in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings earlier this year that spurred hundreds of thousands to take to the streets.

The rallies quickly morphed into anti-government protests that lasted months.

"It's not about me leaving power, but about them destroying everything," Vucic told supporters at a recent rally.

"It would take us 20 years to fix everything... That's why we'll beat them more convincingly than ever."

As polls opened at 7:00 AM local time (0600 GMT), lines had already formed in the capital Belgrade.

"I came early to support our president, he must continue his work," said Stojan Milenkovic, a 67-year-old retired resident.

However others were hoping that the contest would bring a fresh change to the country's political scene.

"I hope the results will put an end to the devastation of our capital," Milica Pavkov, a 28-year-old cashier, told AFP.

Also watch | Why are tensions on the rise between Serbia & Kosovo? | World at War × Since the beginning of Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, Serbia has become a hub for Russian émigrés and businesses trying to keep a foothold in Europe amid western sanctions.