Barbie director Greta Gerwig makes surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to introduce Billie Eilish

Greta Gerwig, the co-writer/director of Barbie, made a surprise appearance alongside old college friend and Barbie co-star Kate McKinnon. The duo took the stage to introduce musical guest Billie Eilish, who performed "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack.

This marks Eilish's third appearance on SNL, following her 2021 double duty as host and musical guest, where she showcased her talents as an Oscar and Grammy award winner.

"What Was I Made For?" co-written by Eilish and her brother Finneas, has already earned accolades at the Billboard Music Awards in the Favorite Movie Song category. The song's success continues with five Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

In a recent Hollywood Reporter roundtable, Eilish revealed a battle with writer's block before composing the song. She shared, "I honestly was concerned that it was over for me. We’d been trying, and it wasn’t doing what it usually would do in me. I was honestly like, ‘Damn, maybe I hit my peak and I don’t know how to write anymore?’"

Watch the performance here!

Also read: Olly Alexander to represent UK in 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Meanwhile, Kate McKinnon, who departed the show last year, hosted SNL's final episode of 2023, which featured several alums including Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. Taking over the Studio 8H stage, McKinnon said that it feels weird to come back to her "old job" and do the monologue. "I don’t really like to talk in my own voice. That’s kind of why I got into this racket in the first place," she stated.