Olly Alexander to represent UK in 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Pop sensation Olly Alexander, popular for his role in Russell T. Davies' drama It’s a Sin, is set to represent the United Kingdom in the next Eurovision Song Contest. The announcement came during the climactic moments of the BBC1 dance competition show, Strictly Come Dancing, where Claudia Winkleman exclaimed, "I love Eurovision so much, it’s a dream come true."

This decision marks a departure from the UK's usual secrecy around its Eurovision plans, usually unveiled in the new year. Last year's entrant, Mae Muller, secured a modest position, while Sweden emerged victorious as Swedish singer and songwriter Loreen bagged the top spot.

The 68th edition of the globally cherished singing competition will be hosted in the Swedish city of Malmö. Olly Alexander, formerly the frontman of Years and Years and now a solo artist, will present a song crafted in collaboration with Dua Lipa's songwriter Danny L Harle. The release date of this anticipated Eurovision track remains under wraps.

Renowned for his chart-topping albums and acclaimed acting in It’s A Sin, Alexander expressed his delight, "As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour. I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, praised this bold choice, saying, "To have an artist of Olly Alexander’s calibre representing the UK in Malmö in 2024 is a testament to just how much the BBC wants to keep the momentum of Eurovision riding high since the UK had the honour of hosting the contest on behalf of Ukraine in Liverpool earlier this year. Olly is the perfect ambassador for the UK as both an immensely talented and world-renowned artist and passionate fan of the competition."