Jack Axelrod, best Known for General Hospital and Grey's Anatomy, dead at 93

Actor Jack Axelrod, well-known for playing mob boss Victor Jerome on General Hospital, has died. He was 93 years old. Axelrod has starred in numerous shows and films, like Grey's Anatomy, Hancook, and others.



The veteran actor passed away on Nov. 28 of natural causes. "I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him in his last years, as he had no immediate family," his agent, Jennifer Garland, told Entertainment Weekly.



He added, "We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles and recite Shakespearean sonnets."



Axelrod famously played the role of Victor Jerome on General Hospital for 40 episodes from 1987 to 1989. In Grey’s Anatomy, the actor played a patient named Charlie Yost and an Electrolarynx Guy in My Name Is Earl.



The other television shows in which he appeared are - Dallas, Alias, Hill Street Blues, Dynasty, Outlaws, Modern Family, Night Court, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Malcolm in the Middle, Scrubs, Star-ving, Baskets,

Speechless, Ray Donovan and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.



Born in Los Angeles on January 25, 1930, Axelrod got into acting very later in his career. He has also served as a corporal in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1953 to 1955. Later, he majored in architecture at UC Berkeley and worked as an architect.



While working as an architect, Axelrod pursued his acting career as he played the role of Banquo in the off-Broadway show Macbeth. In 1971, the actor made his feature film debut in Woody Allen’s film Bananas.