Disturbance on Sun can cause train accidents on Earth, researchers warn

Changes in space weather, especially powerful solar storms can cause transport havoc and cause train accidents, researchers from Lancaster University have concluded.

According to experts, solar storms can trigger powerful magnetic disturbances on Earth, which can even lead to the flipping of red rail signals to green, posing great threats to railway infrastructure.

“Crucially, our research suggests that space weather is able to flip a signal in either direction, turning a red signal green or a green signal red. This is obviously very significant from a safety perspective," said PhD researcher Cameron Patterson.

Such storms can also interfere with electricity and distribution, causing blackouts in certain areas.

Lower geoelectric fields at the highest risk

According to the experts, such disruptions can occur at lower geoelectric field strengths, and so could be triggered by weaker storms.

Patterson said: “When we experience severe space weather which happens every few decades or extreme space weather seen every century or two, then there is a potential for significant signalling misoperation, which has an obvious safety impact.”

“Our research shows that space weather poses a serious, if relatively rare, risk to the rail signalling system, which could cause delays or even have more critical, safety implications. This natural hazard needs to be taken seriously. By their nature, high-impact, low-frequency events are hard to plan for, but ignoring them is rarely the best way forward,” he added.

Different sectors analysing threats

As per Jim Wild, Professor of Space Physics at Lancaster University, industries like aviation, electricity generation, space and railways are analysing the threats posed by these changes in space weather to their safety systems.

He added that it is possible to avert such incidents if efficient space weather forecast mechanisms are put in place.

Watch: The sun is getting angry; Should you really worry × “As our understanding of the space weather hazard improves, it’s possible to consider how to reduce the risks. In future, we could see space weather forecasting being used to make decisions about limiting railway operations if an extreme event is expected, just as meteorological forecasts are used currently," Wild was quoted as saying by media outlets.