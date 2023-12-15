'My train broke in two': Over 100 injured as carriages detach from train owing to icy tracks in Beijing

Over 100 individuals in China were injured on Thursday evening, as carriages disconnected from a train on a bustling commuter line in Beijing.

As per the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, initial investigations have revealed that the train executed an emergency stop following a signal downgrade.

How did the accident happen?

In a statement on Friday, the commission said that the sloping terrain, coupled with icy rails, led to the carriages slipping and colliding.

As of Friday morning, 67 people had been hospitalised, with 25 of them kept under observation. A total of 515 individuals were sent to the hospital for medical attention. 102 had bone fractures.

The South China Morning Pots (SCMP) reports that the accident on the Changping line, which serves Beijing's northern region, occurred at about 7 pm (local time).

According to the subway authorities, the conductor rail lost electricity on part of the line, which lead to sudden stoppages and delays for other trains. The cause of the power failure is yet unknown.

Line to operate as usual

Beijing Subway in a statement said that the Changping line, where the accident happened, has resumed operations with shuttle buses between Xierqi and Zhuxinzhuang, the affected stations.

"Most of the line will operate as usual on Friday and passengers will be able to change to Line 8 and Line 13 to travel to the central part of the city," stated subway authorities.

To ensure safety amid severe weather, fewer trains will operate at slower speeds, added the statement.

'My train broke in two'

Videos shared online show a stranded carriage packed with people.

On China's social media platform Weibo, pictures of passengers continuing their journey on foot along icy roads were posted with comments like "My train broke in two" accompanying the images. 🚨 Beijing metro collision on Thursday left 102 people with fractures. A total of 515 individuals were sent to the hospital for examination after the last two train cars separated.: CCTV#China pic.twitter.com/XJ40k73DIV — QuickUpdate (@BigBreakingWire) December 15, 2023 × China's weather woes

Recent days have seen northern China grappling with a heavy snowstorm, prompting authorities to advise residents in the Chinese capital to stay indoors. This, as per the SCMP report, has also resulted in the closure of schools and outdoor facilities.